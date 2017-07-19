New brewery expected to provide spark for downtown Long Grove

Buffalo Creek Brewing's opening in Long Grove represents what some village leaders say will be a significant spark in the revitalization effort for the downtown.

Vernon Hills resident Michael Marr's brewery and tap room debuted last Saturday in a 10,300-square-foot building on Historical Lane that was vacant since 2005. Studio of Long Grove was the last tenant in the structure adjacent to the Stemple municipal parking lot.

Ryan Messner, chairman of the Downtown Long Grove Business Association's executive committee, said he expects Buffalo Creek Brewing to become a regional draw. He said it was more than a typical business opening.

"I think this is the future of what Long Grove is going to offer with restaurants, places for folks to have a cocktail and some additional boutiques and shops," Messner said. "It's part of the revitalization. It fits perfectly with the process we've been working on for the last two or three years."

Village President Bill Jacob said Buffalo Creek Brewing's commitment could serve as an example for other businesses to consider taking advantage of available economic development incentives to open in downtown Long Grove, which once teemed with tour buses and visitors from across the Chicago area on weekends.

"Our downtown area has been a place for area residents and other visitors to enjoy for generations," he said, "and this new offering only adds to that enticement."

Marr said he's always enjoyed downtown Long Grove's New England-style charm and decided on the village after considering several other suburbs. He said he likes the idea of being part of a downtown with independent small stores that work collaboratively instead of a strip mall or business park where many local breweries operate.

Long Grove's German roots are being recognized by the brewery, Marr said, with communal tables for patrons and other touches.

"We kind of themed it with a Bavarian theme, with an outdoor beer garden," said Marr, who's brewmaster for his business. "And we really wanted to create a destination brewery, somewhere where you can go and hang out, have fun, have a few drinks and actually talk to other people."

Buffalo Creek Brewing's early offerings include an American pale ale called Mamet, a Kolsch-style beer Marrvelous and ILlegitimate Daughter, a saison. No food is served in the tap room, but visitors can bring their own grub or order from nearby Long Grove restaurants.

Marr said a second-floor, 136-seat banquet facility should open late this year.

Village Manager David Lothspeich said Long Grove is offering up to a 50 percent rebate of new property tax and sales tax generated by businesses locating downtown. He said the deal is good for properties in a special taxing district and available to new and existing businesses.

In addition to Buffalo Creek Brewing, Long Grove Confectionery Co. agreed to the incentives and will relocate within the village by year's end to a renovated and larger retail space on Old McHenry Road. Most of the candy purveyor's products are made in Buffalo Grove.

Long Grove provided another downtown lure by extending a public water system to the area in 2016.

"As with any downtown area, the important investments are not only in infrastructure and building improvements, but also in building positive working relationships between property owners, merchants and the village," Lothspeich said. "These relationships are critical, and will help to provide significant catalysts for further growth and revitalization."