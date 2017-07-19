Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/19/2017 10:11 AM

Bella's to combine restaurant, wine market, gambling in Wheeling

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A concept to include an Italian restaurant, wine bar and specialty market with space for video gambling got approval this week to open on the west side of Wheeling.

Bella's Bistro could open as early as six months from now in the Arlington Club Commons shopping mall at the intersection of East Dundee Road and Huntington Lane.

Rocky Bhalla, who owns truck stops, gas stations and liquor stores across Illinois, has plans to serve imported Italian wine and food, as well as sell wine to go.

While the restaurant will have video gambling, it's not technically considered a gaming cafe, because Bella's Bistro will prepare food and have enough seats to be licensed as a sit-down restaurant.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account