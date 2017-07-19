Bella's to combine restaurant, wine market, gambling in Wheeling

hello

A concept to include an Italian restaurant, wine bar and specialty market with space for video gambling got approval this week to open on the west side of Wheeling.

Bella's Bistro could open as early as six months from now in the Arlington Club Commons shopping mall at the intersection of East Dundee Road and Huntington Lane.

Rocky Bhalla, who owns truck stops, gas stations and liquor stores across Illinois, has plans to serve imported Italian wine and food, as well as sell wine to go.

While the restaurant will have video gambling, it's not technically considered a gaming cafe, because Bella's Bistro will prepare food and have enough seats to be licensed as a sit-down restaurant.