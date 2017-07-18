Wrigley sues Bensenville vape firm alleging trademark infringement

Chicago-based Chewing gum maker Wrigley is protecting its Juicy Fruit and Doublemint brand names by suing an e-cigarette manufacturer for allegedly appropriating the brands.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Chicago-based Wrigley alleges Chi-Town Vapers in Bensenville attempts to take advantage of the century old Wrigley brands by selling "Dbl Mint" and "Joosy Fruit" e-cigarette liquids. It says the liquids feature logos similar to the gum packaging.

Wrigley spokeswoman Michelle Green told the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2uBtjRk ) use of popular gum brands was "grossly deceptive and irresponsible."

The lawsuit names Robert Wilson as owner of Chi-Town Vapers and Chi-Town Labs. He didn't respond immediately Monday to a request for comment.

Wrigley seeks to bar sales of products "confusingly similar" to the Wrigley trademarks and profits obtained by Chi-Town Vapers through the alleged trademark infringement.

