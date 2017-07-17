Zebra's B2B marketing campaign wins two PR awards

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies' "Intelligent Enterprise" campaign has earned two communications industry awards, the Golden Trumpet Award and Skyline Award, in the B2B marketing category.

The Golden Trumpet Award is sponsored by The Publicity Club of Chicago and honors distinguished individual achievement of public relations and communications. The Skyline Awards program is an annual competition organized by the Public Relations Society of America that recognizes projects and programs demonstrating excellence in the communications field.

Zebra's Intelligent Enterprise campaign was also a finalist in the North America SABRE Awards, the In2 SABRE Awards and the North American Excellence Awards.

"Our Intelligent Enterprise campaign is unique as it takes a 'show, not tell' approach. Every aspect involves experiential elements creating immersive touchpoints for customers, partners, media, and other influencers," said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Zebra Technologies. "Our objective is to share proof points on how Zebra helps our customers become as smart and connected as the world we live in."