Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 7/17/2017 3:40 PM

Feder: Law Bulletin Publishing Co., parent company of Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, has changed its name to Law Bulletin Media

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
 
 

The parent company of Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, an indispensable source of legal news and information for 162 years, has a new corporate identity: Law Bulletin Publishing Co. changed its name Monday to Law Bulletin Media. "We are changing our name to remain forward-thinking," Mike Kramer, president of the Chicago-based publisher, said in a statement. "This rebranding represents the growth of the company and how we deliver our unique information digitally to our clients whenever or wherever they need it." For full report, see robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account