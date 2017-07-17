Feder: Law Bulletin Publishing Co., parent company of Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, has changed its name to Law Bulletin Media

hello

The parent company of Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, an indispensable source of legal news and information for 162 years, has a new corporate identity: Law Bulletin Publishing Co. changed its name Monday to Law Bulletin Media. "We are changing our name to remain forward-thinking," Mike Kramer, president of the Chicago-based publisher, said in a statement. "This rebranding represents the growth of the company and how we deliver our unique information digitally to our clients whenever or wherever they need it." For full report, see robertfeder.com.