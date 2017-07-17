Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/17/2017 8:33 AM

Feder: Crain's Chicago Business founder Rance Crain steps down from Crain Communications

While Crain's Chicago Business has been without a publisher since David Snyder resigned last November, the publication's parent company just underwent a seismic change at the top. Rance Crain last week sold his 50 percent stake in Crain Communications to his brother, Keith Crain, and stepped down as president, editorial director and member of the board. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

