Business
updated: 7/14/2017 11:20 AM

MCC offers Google Drive and productivity apps course

CRYSTAL LAKE -- The McHenry County College Shah Center is offering "Using Google Drive and Productivity Apps" from 8 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Friday Aug. 11 at McHenry County College Shah Center, 4100 W. Shamrock Lane in McHenry.

Participants will learn the capability of Google Drive and its productivity applications while working within the Google Apps environment. Topics covered include: navigating in the Google Apps environment, storing documents by using Google Drive, communicate using Google Hangouts, and managing schedules by using Google Calendar. Collaborating using Google Docs, Slides, Drawings, Google Sheets, Forms, and Google Sites will also be included.

Cost for this two-day course is $179. Use course code NTC S67 201 when registering. To view the current schedule of courses, go to: www.shahcenter.mchenry.edu/catalyst.

For more information, contact the Shah Center at (815) 455-8593 or send an email inquiry to shahcenter@mchenry.edu.

