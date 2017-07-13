Abbott, Bigfoot partner to develop diabetes technologies

Abbott Laboratories and Bigfoot Biomedical will collaborate to develop and commercialize diabetes management systems, the companies announced. File photo

LIBERTYVILLE TOWNSHIP -- Abbott Laboratories and Bigfoot Biomedical said they will collaborate to develop and commercialize diabetes management systems, integrating Abbott's FreeStyle Libre glucose sensing technology with Bigfoot's insulin delivery solutions in the United States.

As part of the agreement, Abbott will provide Bigfoot with the next generation of its FreeStyle Libre glucose sensing technology. Bigfoot will utilize the technology in the development of personalized, user-friendly systems intended to optimize insulin delivery without the need for fingerstick calibration of a glucose sensor.

"Together with Bigfoot, we are challenging conventional methods of diabetes management by bringing together our expertise in superior glucose monitoring technology with a best-in-class insulin delivery system that is designed with the patient in mind," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president, diabetes care at Abbott. "This will fundamentally transform the way diabetes is managed."

Bigfoot and Abbott both share a vision to simplify the use of diabetes management systems for insulin users, a goal that moves beyond technology and into accessibility and cost reduction for individuals, their health care providers and payers.

"Bigfoot is committed to solving the hard problems inherent in blending consumer technology, enterprise systems and Class III medical devices in an effort to design an easy-to-use system for people with diabetes," said Jeffrey Brewer, Bigfoot Biomedical president and chief executive officer. "Both Abbott and Bigfoot understand the real-world use of diabetes devices. A no-calibration glucose sensor is the final piece of the puzzle needed to enable consumer-friendly and accessible integrated insulin delivery systems."

Bigfoot has both injection and infusion pump-based insulin delivery systems in development. The systems utilize intuitive design, internet of Things connectivity, smartphone technology and machine learning automation to adjust insulin delivery or dosing with the intent to keep glucose levels in an optimal range.

Bigfoot anticipates initiating a pivotal trial incorporating Freestyle Libre technology in 2018 at clinical research sites across the United States.