Glassdoor names Paylocity CEO a Top-Rated CEO

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp has received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recognizing the highest-rated CEOs for 2017.

Among chief executives recognized in the United States, Beauchamp received a 98 percent approval rating based on anonymous and voluntary reviews from Paylocity employees throughout the last year. In comparison, the average CEO rating among the 700,000 companies on Glassdoor is 67 percent.

"Paylocity employees are the number-one reason why we continue to succeed and receive recognitions like this one," said Beauchamp. "I'm incredibly grateful to have their support and confidence, especially as we continue growing the level of service and innovation we provide to our clients."

When employees submit reviews about their company, they can rate various factors about their employment experience, including overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes, like senior management. Employees can also rate whether they approve, disapprove, or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

"CEOs tell us the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is one of the highest honors they can receive because it truly reflects employee opinion about the job they do every day," said Robert Hohman, Co-Founder and CEO of Glassdoor. "I congratulate all of the winners on this significant honor. We know that CEO approval ratings correlate to overall employee satisfaction and trust in senior leadership, which contributes to long-term employee engagement, ultimately helping an employer's recruiting and retention efforts."

In addition to Beauchamp being listed as a highest-rated CEO, Paylocity was also honored as a 2017 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor.