Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/11/2017 9:14 AM

CARA Group makes Top 20 Content Development Watch List

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Business Wire

OAK BROOK -- The CARA Group, a human performance consulting firm specializing in custom learning, organizational change management, and technical communication solutions, has been named to the  Top 20 2017 Content Development Companies Watch List from TrainingIndustry.com.

The Top 20 Content Development Companies Watch List is part of Training Industry's mission to continually monitor the training marketplace for the best providers of training services and technologies. It is the fourth consecutive year CARA has been recognized on the list. CARA also has been a Top 20 company winner for the Workforce Development list for four years.

"CARA is thrilled to maintain our leadership role in the category of content development and demonstrate our long-term sustainability in this space," shared Tina Jandris, Chief Operating Officer for CARA. "With the fast-changing training market and evolving needs of the adult learner, CARA will continue to invest in the development of effective and progressive training content development."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account