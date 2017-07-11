CARA Group makes Top 20 Content Development Watch List

OAK BROOK -- The CARA Group, a human performance consulting firm specializing in custom learning, organizational change management, and technical communication solutions, has been named to the Top 20 2017 Content Development Companies Watch List from TrainingIndustry.com.

The Top 20 Content Development Companies Watch List is part of Training Industry's mission to continually monitor the training marketplace for the best providers of training services and technologies. It is the fourth consecutive year CARA has been recognized on the list. CARA also has been a Top 20 company winner for the Workforce Development list for four years.

"CARA is thrilled to maintain our leadership role in the category of content development and demonstrate our long-term sustainability in this space," shared Tina Jandris, Chief Operating Officer for CARA. "With the fast-changing training market and evolving needs of the adult learner, CARA will continue to invest in the development of effective and progressive training content development."