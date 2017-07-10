Westell Technologies names new CEO

AURORA -- Westell Technologiesb board of directors unanimously chose Matthew B. Brady as the company's new president and CEO, effective July 17.

Brady replaces interim President and CEO Kirk Brannock, who had planned to depart once a CEO transition plan was complete.

Brady has over 25 years of experience in enhancing customer relationships, driving revenue growth, and improving operations and bottom-line results. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of Federal Signal Corp.'s Safety and Security Systems Group. Prior to leading the $240 million Safety and Security Systems Group, Brady was its vice president of global sales. Before that, he was sales director for public safety at Motorola Solutions. Previously, Brady held executive sales and marketing positions at Clarity Communications Systems, Tellabs, and Motorola.

"The company has recently undergone a critical period of transition, and I believe Westell is well positioned for long-term sustained growth and profitability," said Brady.

Westell is a provider of high-performance wireless infrastructure solutions.