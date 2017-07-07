Cogent names ComEd a 'most trusted brand'

CHICAGO - ComEd has been named as a Most Trusted Brand for 2017 for residential utility customers, according to a new Cogent Reports study from Market Strategies International.

The annual study recognizes companies with the highest levels of brand trust, which Market Strategies research shows to be most strengthened through utilities' community engagement and support of new customer offerings. The study's findings, which designate 44 utilities as "Most Trusted Brands," can be found in the 2017 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study.

"As a company with deep roots in Chicagoland, we are committed to providing our customers much more than just their energy service," said Anne Pramaggiore, ComEd president and CEO. "We take pride in the broader role to nourish our local neighborhoods as part of our mission to power lives. We are honored to be recognized as a trusted part of the communities where we live and work every day."

ComEd has a strong tradition of engagement in programs and initiatives administered by local nonprofit organizations and institutions in the community. Last year, ComEd employees broke company records by volunteering more than 22,000 hours - more than at any other time in the company's history.

The Cogent Reports study, now in its fourth year, benchmarks brand performance of 130 utilities on a quarterly basis among 59,823 utility consumers. The brand trust index is based upon 35 rating questions that relate to a suite of emotional attachment and management performance factors.