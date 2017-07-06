NAI Hiffman represent Nidec Shimpo in building sale

hello

ITASCA -- NAI Hiffman represented Nidec Shimpo America Corp. in its sale of 1701 Glenlake Ave. in Itasca.

Executive Vice President Joe Bronson and Associate Josh Will represented Nidec Shimpo, a supplier of drive technology and gearing solutions in the industrial marketplace, in the sale of the 24,428-square-foot building to The Finer Line. Nick Eboli of Lee & Associates represented the buyer.

With proximity to I-290, 1701 Glenlake Ave. features 6,167 square feet of office space, 2 interior docks with levelers, 1 drive-in door, 19' clear height and parking to accommodate 51 cars.

"This listing saw a good amount of activity due to the size and location," said Will. "There were little to no other options near Itasca at the time that had high office ratio and high ceilings in that size range. Steve Kirby from Growth Corp was key in securing financing for the transaction."