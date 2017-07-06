Medline signs deal to offer SilvaClean

NORTHFIELD -- Medline announced a new distribution agreement with Applied Silver, the maker of SilvaClean in which Medline will offer an antimicrobial laundry solution for the first time by selling the SilvaClean service into U.S. hospitals and health care laundries.

SilvaClean, a laundry additive that provides ongoing soft surface antimicrobial treatment, is a patented, EPA-approved water-based ionic silver treatment developed and commercialized by Applied Silver, Inc. SilvaClean imparts antimicrobial properties to a wide range of fabric items, including patient bedding, gowns, professional apparel, and privacy curtains each time they are laundered, protecting them in transport, storage and use from odor- and stain-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew.

As a leading provider of textiles into hospitals and health care laundries, Medline will provide the SilvaClean service as a key component of its expansive portfolio.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to help hospitals and linen services," says Kristen Kanka, vice president of textiles marketing, Medline. "Applied Silver's state-of-the-art antimicrobial technology allows us to provide clinicians and staff with another tool to help address environmental cleanliness." Textile cleanliness is becoming a more critical issue for hospitals looking to improve their patients' bedside experience. Published research shows that critical items such as hospital staff uniforms can harbor odor- and stain-causing bacteria, mold and mildew and clean patient linens can be contaminated before patient use.

"We are delighted to add a leading health care distributor to support the commercialization of our portfolio and access their highly professional sales and marketing capabilities across North America," said Sean Morham, CEO of Applied Silver. "This agreement enables the delivery of SilvaClean technology to hundreds of hospitals and laundry providers interested in seamlessly providing antimicrobial properties to their existing textile inventories."

