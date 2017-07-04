Illinois Senate overrides Rauner's budget vetoes

Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, a Bloomington Republican, right, listens Tuesday to the brief debate on a package of budget bills passed by the Senate in Springfield. Associated Press

House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, left, and Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, talk Tuesday on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield. The Illinois Senate has OK'd an annual spending plan of $36 billion following a critical vote to raise the income tax rate. If approved by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, it would be Illinois' first budget in more than two years. Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a $36 billion budget plan and $5 billion income tax increase.

The Democratic-controlled chamber acted within 30 minutes Tuesday of the Republican governor's vetoes.

The vote was 36-19 to override legislation to increase the personal income tax rate by 32 percent.

It supports a $36 billion spending plan that Rauner also vetoed. The Senate voted 39-15 to reverse that vote.

House Speaker Michael Madigan -- a Chicago Democrat -- has pledged to override the vetoes too. But he did not plan to call overrides on Tuesday.

Rauner acted about three hours after the Senate approved the legislation designed to end the nation's longest state budget holdout since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 36-18 Tuesday to hike the personal income tax rate by 32 percent from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of just over 5 percent. It voted 39-14 to adopt the $36 billion spending plan.

Rauner promised to veto the measures because Democrats who control the General Assembly have yet to agree to his pet issues. Those include statewide property tax relief, cost reductions in workers' compensation and benefits for state-employee pensions, and an easier process for dissolving or eliminating local governments.

Suburban Republicans in the state Senate said the vote was a missed opportunity and repeated past mistakes by increasing taxes without reforming spending.

Suburban Democrats, on the other hand, said the vote will restore financial stability by balancing the budget and called on Rauner to approve it.

On Monday, two of the nation's top credit-ratings agencies signaled it would be a good idea for Rauner to accept the results. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, having earlier threatened to move Illinois' creditworthiness into "junk" status without swift action to approve a budget, smiled favorably on the financial outlook.