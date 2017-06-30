People's Resource Center name Fabian executive director

People's Resource Center has appointed Jenifer S. Fabian as executive director.

For over 20 years, Fabian has dedicated her career in nonprofit leadership to improving services for low-income and disadvantaged communities. PRC serves nearly 30,000 residents of DuPage County each year by providing social services and educational programs to create paths to self-sufficiency.

Fabian served for the past six years as executive director of The Community House in Hinsdale, an organization that provides residents of 40 surrounding suburbs with recreation and social services including counseling, youth literacy and autism support, and educational opportunities. Prior to The Community House, she served for seven years as director of quality and performance improvement at Access Community Health Network, which owns and operates over 50 health centers that deliver services to under served communities in the Chicago area, serving more than 215,000 patients annually. Fabian has also served as director of property management for Lakefront Supportive Housing Corporation (now Mercy Lakefront), a national leader in supportive housing for homeless, disabled and senior populations, where she managed a $7 million budget providing housing services for 973 residents at nine locations. Earlier in her career, she served at Deborah's Place, an agency that provides housing, job training, and support services to women who are homeless in Chicago.

Fabian received a master's in public health, health policy and administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a bachelor of science from Pennsylvania State University. She has served as an examiner for the Lincoln Foundation for Performance Excellence and the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and is an alumna of the Menttium Executive leadership development program. She has also served on the board of directors of West Suburban PADS (now Housing Forward) and is currently a member of the Friends of Housing Forward Advisory Group, the Rotary Club of Hinsdale, and the Assistance League of Chicagoland West.