Business
updated: 6/30/2017 9:33 AM

NAI Hiffman sells last space at Bolingbrook office condos

BOLINGBROOK -- NAI Hiffman recently completed the sale of the final office condominium unit located at Remington Corporate Center in Bolingbrook.

The units were owned by the original developer, Remquad Office Company, who built the multiunit building at 215 and 235 Remington Boulevard in Bolingbrook.

The final sale of this 2,147-square-foot unit completes the sell-off of 17 units totaling 63,000 square-feet. The property includes signage opportunities visible to I-55 and is conveniently located near the intersection of Route 53 and I-55.

Adam Johnson, vice president of Oakbrook Terrace-based NAIU Hiffman, brokered the sale.

