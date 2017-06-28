Walmart names Hub Group 2016 Intermodal Carrier of the Year

hello

OAK BROOK -- Hub Group has been named 2016 Intermodal Carrier of the Year by Walmart Transportation.

Hub Group was recognized for its work with Walmart stores, Sam's Club facilities and distribution centers throughout the U.S. and was chosen based on its customer service and commitment to creating innovative solutions.

The company has been working with Walmart since 2006, delivering value to its network through multimodal solutions and services. Recently, Hub Group collaborated with Walmart to manage the company's pre-note consolidation process, helping analyze load times by distribution center pairings and identifying patterns to improve efficiency.

"We are honored by this recognition and view it as validation of our service strategy," said Don Maltby, Hub Group President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our consultative, solutions-driven approach and collaboration with Walmart helps us ensure a superior customer experience."