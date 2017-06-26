Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 6/26/2017 5:33 AM

Starbucks shifting locations in Naperville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Starbucks is set to open a larger downtown Naperville store on Friday at 100 W. Jefferson Ave. across Main Street from its longtime downtown store that closed June 18 at 42 W. Jefferson Ave.

      Starbucks is set to open a larger downtown Naperville store on Friday at 100 W. Jefferson Ave. across Main Street from its longtime downtown store that closed June 18 at 42 W. Jefferson Ave.
    Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer

  • The Starbucks signs that long occupied the southeast corner of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street in downtown Naperville are gone as the store closed June 18. On Friday, Starbucks plans to open a larger store at the southwest corner of the same intersection, featuring its Reserve line of coffees.

      The Starbucks signs that long occupied the southeast corner of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street in downtown Naperville are gone as the store closed June 18. On Friday, Starbucks plans to open a larger store at the southwest corner of the same intersection, featuring its Reserve line of coffees.
    Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer

  • The new Starbucks set to open Friday at 100 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville will feature the shop's Reserve line of rare, small-batch coffees.

      The new Starbucks set to open Friday at 100 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville will feature the shop's Reserve line of rare, small-batch coffees.
    Marie Wilson | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

A favorite place to stop for coffee is on the go in Naperville as two of the 11 Starbucks stores in the city are preparing to move.

The downtown Starbucks at 42 W. Jefferson Ave. is moving first, shifting across the street from the southeast corner of Jefferson and Main to the southwest corner at 100 W. Jefferson Ave.

The move is set to take place this week. After the original location closed June 18, the new, larger space is scheduled to open Friday.

The new downtown shop will offer expanded seating in a space nearly four times as large and an immersive coffee bar featuring many aspects of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle, a spokeswoman said.

Customers will be able to order from the Reserve line of coffees, which are small-batch brews available in limited quantities at about 2,000 Starbucks stores around the world.

Landlord and downtown property owner Steve Rubin called the new store's interior "stunning" with "very classy" finishes, designs and colors. He said he thinks downtown customers will appreciate the Reserve line, with its fresh concept and new beverage services.

Rubin said Starbucks leased the space last fall after Eddie Bauer downsized, creating space for the new Starbucks and a MAC Cosmetics.

The other Naperville Starbucks set to move in the coming months is at Ogden Avenue and Washington Street, north of downtown.

Later this summer, work is expected to begin on a strip mall renovation east of the intersection at 215-231 E. Ogden Ave., which eventually will allow the Starbucks to open a fresh location and add a drive-through.

The city council approved plans for the drive-through last week, despite some concern it could create long lines of cars waiting to turn out of the parking lot onto Ogden.

Vequity Real Estate has purchased the strip mall east of the Jewel grocery store at Ogden and Washington and plans to begin major renovations soon.

Vequity Principal Ryan Murphy said the work will improve a site that's in "terrible disrepair." Plans to overhaul the building also call for its westernmost 20 feet to be removed in order to add the drive-through lane.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account