updated: 6/26/2017 9:36 AM

Fortune Brands names Hallinan chief financial officer

Business Wire

DEERFIELD -- Fortune Brands Home & Security has named Patrick Hallinan senior vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to CEO Chris Klein.

Current Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Lee Wyatt has been named executive vice president and will retire at the end of 2017. Both positions are effective July 1.

In January 2017, Hallinan assumed the position of senior vice president of finance in order to begin the transition to the CFO role. For the previous three years, he served as chief financial officer of the plumbing segment. He previously served as vice president of finance at Beam Inc. and as vice president of finance at the Cabinets segment for three years. Hallinan began his career as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton. Over the last 25 years he has developed deep finance, strategy and general management experience and today is well positioned to lead the Company into its next phase of growth.

As executive vice president, Wyatt will continue to serve in a senior leadership role through the end of 2017 and will provide ongoing support to Klein, Hallinan and other members of the executive team on a variety of financial, strategic and operational matters.

