Federal judge reduces VHT's award in case against Zillow

A federal court judge in Washington has reduced the $8.32 million award Rosemont-based VHT Studios received earlier this year in a copyright infringement lawsuit against online real estate site Zillow.

While noting the jury's verdict that Zillow willfully violated copyright laws by using thousands of VHT-produced photographs on its website, the judge reversed the verdict on a number of individual photos and reduced the award to just over $4 million.

VHT Studios, which specializes in professional-grade real estate photography and video, filed the complaint in 2015, claiming thousands of its images that appeared on Zillow and its related sites were in violation of copyright laws. In February, a jury sided with VHT and awarded $79,875 in actual damages and $8.24 million in statutory damages.

VHT CEO and co-founder Brian Balduf said the company will appeal the judge's decision. However, he said the fact that the judge did uphold the jury's findings on more than 2,700 photographs is "important because it protects the interests of photographers, real estate agents, brokerages, homebuyers and sellers."

Representatives from Seattle-based Zillow did not respond to a request for comment.

Zillow has also been the focus of lawsuits for its "Zestimate" system of estimating home value. Last month, Schaumburg-based homebuilder CastleBldrs.com and Glenview attorney Barbara Andersen sued the Seattle-based company, claiming the company is in violation of state real estate appraisal laws.