DMG to acquire Northwest Health Care Associates

DOWNERS GROVE -- DuPage Medical Group said it plans to acquire Northwest Health Care Associates, a multi-specialty clinic with locations serving Chicago's northwest suburbs, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1981, Northwest Health Care Associates has locations in Hoffman Estates, East Dundee and Elk Grove Village. The group, which is physician owned and directed, includes 25 physicians across seven medical specialties.

"The physicians of Northwest Health Care Associates provide quality, physician-directed care to patients in the northern suburbs of Chicago," said DMG CEO Mike Kasper. "This acquisition will allow DMG to expand its service area further north while providing Northwest Health Care Associates' patients additional services and increased convenience."

Leadership teams from DMG and Northwest Health Care Associates will work together on plans for a smooth transition and integration of physicians, employees and patients, Kasper added.

"Northwest Health Care Associates' physicians will remain dedicated to the communities they've been serving for more than 35 years. We share a commitment to doctor-directed medicine and providing our patients efficient access to quality health care," said DMG President Dr. Paul Merrick.