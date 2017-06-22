Advocate Health Care named title sponsor of International Chicago 5K

CHICAGO -- The International Chicago 5K said Advocate Health Care is the title sponsor of its second annual event.

The Advocate Health Care International Chicago 5K invites runners from around the world to celebrate Chicago's global and cultural diversity during Bank of America Chicago Marathon race weekend on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

"For so many, completing a 5K can be the start of a transformation, and that's what we're all about," said Advocate Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Jo Golson. "We're committed to helping people leave the past behind and take that first bold step on the path to a healthier lifestyle. This event aligns with that commitment to improve the overall well-being of the communities we serve."

Downers Grove-based Advocate is the largest health system in Illinois, operating more than 450 care sites and 12 hospitals, including two of the nation's top 100 hospitals, the state's largest integrated children's network, five level one trauma centers, and a children's hospital with two campuses. To mark Advocate's role as the new title sponsor, race organizers will donate $2.00 to Advocate Children's Hospital for every runner who crosses the finish line. More than 2,700 participants crossed the finished line in 2016, a number which is expected to increase this fall.

"Advocate is a natural fit as the title sponsor for the International Chicago 5K," said Bank of America Chicago Marathon and Advocate Health Care International Chicago 5K Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "As the largest health system in the state, Advocate understands the value of our running community and the health and fitness industry as a whole. We are honored and excited to have Advocate on board as the title sponsor of the International Chicago 5K."

Every October, runners from across the country and around the world gather in Chicago to participate in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. The Advocate Health Care International Chicago 5K was established as a way to highlight Chicago's unique footprint as an Abbott World Marathon Major, a global gateway and an international hub for business and tourism. The Advocate Health Care International Chicago 5K offers runners the unique opportunity to start at Federal Plaza and to take over the streets of downtown Chicago.