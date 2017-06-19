Arlington Heights trustees unanimously back housing for disabled

hello

A rendering shows a proposed two-story, 16-unit supportive housing development at 120-122 E. Boeger Drive for people with disabilities. The village board voted to approve the project Monday. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights trustees voted 7-0 Monday to approve plans for a supportive housing development for people with disabilities near Arlington Heights and Dundee roads -- seven years after denying plans for a similar, yet larger project on the same site.

Housing Opportunity Development Corp. and UP Development are proposing a two-story, 16-unit rental building at 120-122 E. Boeger Drive. Trustees Monday night approved a rezoning request from a business to institutional zoning district and other variations.

In 2010, trustees rejected Housing Opportunity Development's proposal for a three-story, 30-unit building there. That led to a federal lawsuit against the village from then-developer Daveri Development Group, claiming officials violated laws on fair housing and disabilities, but a judge in 2012 dismissed the suit.

Mayor Tom Hayes said Monday the latest proposal didn't require as many significant variations. He also liked that the apartments would be open to individuals with any type of disability -- whether physical, mental or developmental.

"There's no question there's a great need for these services in Arlington Heights and surrounding communities," Hayes said. "This proposal is much different in my mind and addresses a need."

The 18,800-square-foot building would be constructed on a nearly 1-acre site now occupied by a one-story utility building and vacant lot. Occupancy of each two-bedroom unit will be restricted to no more than four people and could include families with children, unrelated roommates, and people with live-in assistants, officials said.

The building will include a community room and two offices where community-based organizations are expected to provide resident services, including case management, life and parenting skills, and employment support.

The village boardroom was filled to capacity Monday, with many advocates wearing "Yes" stickers and about a dozen speaking in support of the project during public comment.

One of those in opposition was Bruce Everding, representing his mother who owns the neighboring day care property at 110 Boeger Drive. He said she's struggled to pay taxes and lost business for three years after KinderCare left and didn't renew its lease. Another day care, La Joie, operates there now.

"It was the wrong location then and it's the wrong location now," Everding said. "It could house as many as 64 people on .9 acres."

In April, the village's plan commission considered the project but deadlocked on a 4-4 tie. Without a positive recommendation to the village board, that required six votes for it to be approved Monday, under state statute.

The village staff recommended trustees approve the plans, saying they are consistent with the village's consolidated and comprehensive plans, and multifamily affordable housing policy.