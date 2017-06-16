Comcast Business expands network in Gilberts

GILBERTS - Comcast Business has expanded its advanced network to reach more businesses in Gilberts in an area along East Higgins Road and Center Drive.

Comcast Business's network expansion will give small, medium and large businesses wider access to Internet speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second and up to 100 Gbps on a case-by-case basis, as well as along with a wide range of services, including ethernet, internet, advanced voice and value-added cloud services. Comcast can bring new customers online more quickly because the infrastructure is already in place as a result of the network expansion,

"More fiber in Gilberts will help local businesses expand, better serve customers and compete with businesses in other northwest Chicago suburbs, as well as industrial corridors outside the metropolitan area," said Gilberts Mayor Rick Zirks. "Additional fiber also will help us attract new businesses, and could serve as a catalyst for job growth."

This latest project follows network expansions that Comcast has completed in the last few years in locations across the Chicago area.

"Comcast already has an extensive coaxial and fiber network in the Chicago area, and we've been expanding it significantly through strategic proactive investments designed to help spur economic growth in established, emerging and growing business corridors." said Jay Dirkmaat, regional vice president of Comcast Business.