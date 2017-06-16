Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/16/2017 8:27 AM

Comcast Business expands network in Gilberts

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

GILBERTS - Comcast Business has expanded its advanced network to reach more businesses in Gilberts in an area along East Higgins Road and Center Drive.

Comcast Business's network expansion will give small, medium and large businesses wider access to Internet speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second and up to 100 Gbps on a case-by-case basis, as well as along with a wide range of services, including ethernet, internet, advanced voice and value-added cloud services. Comcast can bring new customers online more quickly because the infrastructure is already in place as a result of the network expansion,

"More fiber in Gilberts will help local businesses expand, better serve customers and compete with businesses in other northwest Chicago suburbs, as well as industrial corridors outside the metropolitan area," said Gilberts Mayor Rick Zirks. "Additional fiber also will help us attract new businesses, and could serve as a catalyst for job growth."

This latest project follows network expansions that Comcast has completed in the last few years in locations across the Chicago area.

"Comcast already has an extensive coaxial and fiber network in the Chicago area, and we've been expanding it significantly through strategic proactive investments designed to help spur economic growth in established, emerging and growing business corridors." said Jay Dirkmaat, regional vice president of Comcast Business.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account