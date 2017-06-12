Shakou restaurant opening in Arlington Heights this weekend

hello

Shakou Arlington Heights, the fifth suburban location of the high-end restaurant chain, will feature sushi, maki and other Asian cuisine. Courtesy of Shakou/Jacob VanVoreen

Shakou Arlington Heights is scheduled to open this weekend in a downtown space previously occupied by Armand's Pizzeria. Courtesy of Shakou/Jacob VanVoreen

This is the interior of Shakou Arlington Heights, the fifth suburban location of the high-end Asian restaurant. It is opening this weekend in downtown Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Shakou/Jacob VanVoreen

Shakou Arlington Heights, which bills itself as "high-end, urban-style" Asian restaurant, plans to open this weekend at 70 N. Vail Ave. in the village's downtown.

The location, Shakou's fifth in the Chicago suburbs, will have room for as many as 250 diners, with patio seating for al fresco dining at lunch and dinner, and a sushi and cocktail bar.

Shakou's menu offers sushi, maki and other Asian cuisine. Due to the demand, reservations are recommended for opening weekend at www.shakourestaurants.com or (847) 749-3915.

"The local response has been overwhelming," said Randi Moxi, Shakou Restaurants brand manager. "I truly think we are going to break all of our previous records with this location opening."

Shakou is in a 3,000-square-foot space that had been occupied by Armand's Pizzeria until December, when it relocated down the block to a larger location at 101 W. Campbell St. Circa 57, a 1950s-style diner, had operated at the latter location until closing last year.

Shakou opened its first location in Libertyville in 2013, followed by restaurants in St. Charles, Barrington and Park Ridge. The Arlington Heights location will have about 60 employees. The brand employs approximately 275 people across all locations.

A portion of proceeds from opening weekend will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in memory of Lonnie Russell and to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society in memory of Svetomir Dupor. The two were family members of the Shakou Restaurants' founders.

Dining hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.