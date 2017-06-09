Medline nets supplier honors from Vizient

NORTHFIELD -- Medline has been awarded the Mark McKenna Overall Supplier of the Year Award from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country.

The Mark McKenna Overall Supplier of the Year Award honors the supplier who consistently demonstrated an unequaled commitment to service excellence to Vizient member hospitals and the patients they serve. McKenna, who passed away in 2011, served as the president and CEO of Novation, one of Vizient's legacy companies, from 1999 through 2006.

"Medline is committed to being a responsive and collaborative business partner who can bring insights, solutions and savings to help customers navigate today's complex health care landscape," said Doug Brown, group vice president, national accounts, Medline.

Medline also received the distinction of Medical/Surgical Supplier of the Year. Vizient presents the award to a distributor that has shown significant growth year over year and is fully engaged and invested in day-to-day operations with Vizient and its alliance staff, to ensure the success of their contracts.