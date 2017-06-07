Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/7/2017 4:53 PM

Mundelein appealing dismissal of Saia truck terminal lawsuit

Daily Herald report

Mundelein officials on Wednesday announced they're appealing a Lake County judge's dismissal of their lawsuit challenging neighboring Grayslake's approval of a regional trucking terminal.

Noise and environmental concerns were raised by several Mundelein residents living near the Grayslake border when they objected to the Saia Inc. terminal, which is northwest of Midlothian and Winchester roads.

Mundelein stepped in with a lawsuit in 2014, two years before the terminal opened. Circuit Court Judge Luis Berrones tossed the case in May after a brief trial.

"We have always maintained that this trucking facility has been built in an area not suited for its use. We remain concerned about the long-term effects on our residents who currently reside along the Midlothian Road Corridor and to the entire Mundelein community, in general," Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz said in a news release.

