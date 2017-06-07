Mondelez opens research hub in Poland

hello

DEERFIELD -- Mondelez International inaugurated its newest global Technical Center in Wroclaw, Poland.

The facility will support new products and technologies for many of the company's iconic power brands, including Milka and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate as well as Oreo, bel Vita and Barni biscuits.

The Wroclaw Technical Center is part of the company's $65 million investment in nine large R&D hubs, strategically positioned around the globe. The centers will enable Mondelez to better recruit, retain and develop talent across a range of science and technical disciplines while accelerating the company's growth and innovation. The center will be home to nearly 250 experts -- scientists, engineers and other specialists from all over the world. The site is equipped with innovation labs, a large pilot plant and a "collaboration kitchen" -- a creative space of 9,500 square meters for new ideas and experimentation. The Wroclaw Technical Center will closely collaborate on innovations with more than 40 sites in our manufacturing network across Europe.

"With these advantaged Technical Centers, we're focusing our investment in research, equipment and capabilities, driving innovation to support our growth strategy, margin and quality platforms," said Rob Hargrove, executive vice president, research, development, quality and innovation. "These R&D hubs will improve speed, efficiency and effectiveness, while

The Wroclaw hub joins four other Mondelez International Technical Centers -- East Hanover, New Jersey, in the United States; Curitiba in Brazil; Bournville and Reading, both in the UK -- that are already in full operation. The remainder of the company's network of redesigned Technical Centers -- in India, Singapore, Mexico and China -- are expected to open in the second half of 2017 and in 2018.