2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois - Small Companies (19-99 employees)

-
1. Radio Flyer Inc., Chicago
• 100% medical & dental coverage
• Tuition reimbursement
• 4 weeks additional paid maternity leave
-
2. The Steely Group, Oak Brook
• Treadmill desks
• Referral bonus up to $1k
• Annual fitness/health & wellness challenges
-
3. The Salem Group, Oakbrook Terrace
• Spa day when goals are met
• Special contests with prizes
• Weekend retreats with executive management
-
4. Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Itasca
• Additional 4 week PTO every 5 years
• Winter holiday week closure & summer hours
• Monthly social events
-
5. DragonSpears, Chicago
• 99% PPO & 100% HMO covered for entire family
• 3-4 weeks PTO
• Dance lessons & breaks
-
6. Synergy Builders, Inc. w. Chicago
• Gym membership reimbursement
• Pays 100% of employee medical coverage premium
• Extraordinary Award with grand prize winner
-
7. Fusion OEM, Burr Ridge
• Rockstar award for 2 concert tickets w/ limo
• On the spot rewards w/ gift cards & sports tickets
• Ferris Bueller Day Off- Surprise weekday trip to movies w/ catered food, drinks, billiards.
-
8. TransTech IT Staffing, Itasca
• Quarterly team outings & holiday party
• On-site fitness sessions with trainer
• Paid day off for birthday and volunteer day
-
9. MotherG, Itasca
• Club M@ther room w/ TV, couch, games, & beer
• Monthly Lunches with "prize wheel"
• 15 minute midday workouts
-
10. Optimal Design, Arlington Heights
• Training & good health reimbursements
• Holiday bonuses
• Dodgeball tournament for charity
-
11. Mueller, Elgin
• Meal reimbursements during week
• Service recognition awards
• Snack carts during tax season
-
12. Merit Solutions Inc., Wheaton
• Profit-sharing
• Team building events
• Cash bonuses
-
13. Resource Brokerage, Schaumburg
• Group volunteering & 1 paid volunteer day
• On-site fitness center with classes and trainers
• Company provided Fitbits & monthly fitness challenges
14. Kutchins, Robbins & Diamond, Ltd., Schaumburg
• Flexible hours & Fridays off during summer
• Kitchen with breakfast, lunch, snacks, & drinks
• Pays 50% of college tuition and books
-
15. Commercial Packaging, normal
• CSA delivered to office
• Free or discounted tickets toward events
• Regular massage visits
-
16. StratEx, Chicago
• One week extra PTO for honeymoon
• Culture Club provides bonding activities
• Free on-site gym & healthy snacks provided
-
17. Grid Connect Inc., Naperville
• Free lunch every Wednesday
• Weekly chair massages
• Daily Ping-Pong and annual tournament
18. Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning& Electrical Services, Collinsville
• Free gym on-site
• 1 week paid bonus when goals are met
• Daily healthy breakfast
-
19. ADAGE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Chicago
• On-site gym
• Flexible schedule & unlimited sick days
• Monthly happy hours & social events
-
20. Systemax, Springfield
• Paid volunteer hours
• $20/month toward gym membership
• Margarita days to celebrate goals
-
21. 3 Points, LLC, Oak Brook
• Up to $1k referral bonus
• Pin recognition program to receive up to $400 a year
• Office golf & after hour gaming in office
-
22. Weiss & Company LLP, Glenview
• Fruit and healthy snacks provided daily
• 16 hours PTO for volunteering
• $750 individual/$1250 family toward HSA Account
-
23. R.J. Augustine & Associates, CPA's, Schaumburg
• Workout facility on premises
• Summer hours
• Thursday lunches
-
24. Red Caffeine Marketing + Technology, Lombard
• Weekly paid lunches and Culture Club
• Dogs in office
• Individual budget for personal development
-
25. CDH, P.C., Itasca
• 40 hours of training per year
• Outdoor basketball court
• Fun monthly events
-
26. American Bottoms Regional Wastewater, sauget
• Automatic 10% contribution to 401(k)
• $2k/single & $4k/family towards HSA
• 7 full years with no lost time injuries
-
27. BPC Inc., champaign
• Professional development book club
• Earn bonus 1 week PTO
• Employees given 2 paid hours to walk at work.
-
28. Michael Silver & Company CPAs, Skokie
vThemed lunches & ice cream bars
• Unlimited vacation time
• Fitness center & nature walking path
-
29. TradeTec Skyline, Lombard
• Monthly recognitions
• Ping-Pong table & office challenges
• Fundraising & food drives