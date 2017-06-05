Breaking News Bar
 
2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois - Small Companies (19-99 employees)

1. Radio Flyer Inc., Chicago

• 100% medical & dental coverage

• Tuition reimbursement

• 4 weeks additional paid maternity leave

2. The Steely Group, Oak Brook

• Treadmill desks

• Referral bonus up to $1k

• Annual fitness/health & wellness challenges

3. The Salem Group, Oakbrook Terrace

• Spa day when goals are met

• Special contests with prizes

• Weekend retreats with executive management

4. Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Itasca

• Additional 4 week PTO every 5 years

• Winter holiday week closure & summer hours

• Monthly social events

5. DragonSpears, Chicago

• 99% PPO & 100% HMO covered for entire family

• 3-4 weeks PTO

• Dance lessons & breaks

6. Synergy Builders, Inc. w. Chicago

• Gym membership reimbursement

• Pays 100% of employee medical coverage premium

• Extraordinary Award with grand prize winner

7. Fusion OEM, Burr Ridge

• Rockstar award for 2 concert tickets w/ limo

• On the spot rewards w/ gift cards & sports tickets

• Ferris Bueller Day Off- Surprise weekday trip to movies w/ catered food, drinks, billiards.

8. TransTech IT Staffing, Itasca

• Quarterly team outings & holiday party

• On-site fitness sessions with trainer

• Paid day off for birthday and volunteer day

9. MotherG, Itasca

• Club M@ther room w/ TV, couch, games, & beer

• Monthly Lunches with "prize wheel"

• 15 minute midday workouts

10. Optimal Design, Arlington Heights

• Training & good health reimbursements

• Holiday bonuses

• Dodgeball tournament for charity

11. Mueller, Elgin

• Meal reimbursements during week

• Service recognition awards

• Snack carts during tax season

12. Merit Solutions Inc., Wheaton

• Profit-sharing

• Team building events

• Cash bonuses

13. Resource Brokerage, Schaumburg

• Group volunteering & 1 paid volunteer day

• On-site fitness center with classes and trainers

• Company provided Fitbits & monthly fitness challenges

14. Kutchins, Robbins & Diamond, Ltd., Schaumburg

• Flexible hours & Fridays off during summer

• Kitchen with breakfast, lunch, snacks, & drinks

• Pays 50% of college tuition and books

15. Commercial Packaging, normal

• CSA delivered to office

• Free or discounted tickets toward events

• Regular massage visits

16. StratEx, Chicago

• One week extra PTO for honeymoon

• Culture Club provides bonding activities

• Free on-site gym & healthy snacks provided

17. Grid Connect Inc., Naperville

• Free lunch every Wednesday

• Weekly chair massages

• Daily Ping-Pong and annual tournament

18. Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning& Electrical Services, Collinsville

• Free gym on-site

• 1 week paid bonus when goals are met

• Daily healthy breakfast

19. ADAGE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Chicago

• On-site gym

• Flexible schedule & unlimited sick days

• Monthly happy hours & social events

20. Systemax, Springfield

• Paid volunteer hours

• $20/month toward gym membership

• Margarita days to celebrate goals

21. 3 Points, LLC, Oak Brook

• Up to $1k referral bonus

• Pin recognition program to receive up to $400 a year

• Office golf & after hour gaming in office

22. Weiss & Company LLP, Glenview

• Fruit and healthy snacks provided daily

• 16 hours PTO for volunteering

• $750 individual/$1250 family toward HSA Account

23. R.J. Augustine & Associates, CPA's, Schaumburg

• Workout facility on premises

• Summer hours

• Thursday lunches

24. Red Caffeine Marketing + Technology, Lombard

• Weekly paid lunches and Culture Club

• Dogs in office

• Individual budget for personal development

25. CDH, P.C., Itasca

• 40 hours of training per year

• Outdoor basketball court

• Fun monthly events

26. American Bottoms Regional Wastewater, sauget

• Automatic 10% contribution to 401(k)

• $2k/single & $4k/family towards HSA

• 7 full years with no lost time injuries

27. BPC Inc., champaign

• Professional development book club

• Earn bonus 1 week PTO

• Employees given 2 paid hours to walk at work.

28. Michael Silver & Company CPAs, Skokie

vThemed lunches & ice cream bars

• Unlimited vacation time

• Fitness center & nature walking path

29. TradeTec Skyline, Lombard

• Monthly recognitions

• Ping-Pong table & office challenges

• Fundraising & food drives

