updated: 6/5/2017 2:05 PM

2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois - Medium Companies (100-499 employees)

1.Skender Construction LLC, Chicago

• Monday catered lunch & OG fruit/vegetables delivered weekly

• 100% medical premium

• Fun monthly events

2. ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., Downers Grove

• Four-week PTO sabbatical w/$5k for travel

• Full gym & basketball court

• On-site personal development & stress management class

3. University of Illinois Community Credit Union

• Above marketplace salaries

• Monthly events & contests

• Mentoring & emerging leaders program

4. Amobee, San Diego, CA

• Monthly commissions up to 100% base salary

• 100% paid health premium

• Birthday prize wheel which includes $1k prize

5. Assurance, Schaumburg

• Free Starbucks coffee & snacks

• Wellness program can earn up to $500 towards "wellness stuff"

• Daily games include Wii, ping pong, foosball, & more

6.Duke Realty Corp., Indianapolis, IN

• Free in-building health club

• Vitality wellness program with earned bonuses

• Flexible work schedule

7. Collaborative Solutions, Chicago

• Unlimited vacation

• Office Olympics

• 40 hours of volunteer PTO a year

8. CompTIA, Downers Grove

• $500 a year towards learning a foreign language

• Longevity bonuses every 5 years & performance bonus

• Surprise fun lunches throughout year

9. Porte Brown LLC, Elk Grove Village

• Vending machines are free & daily fruit

• Monthly team building events

• 100% premium covered for medical coverage

10. Sonoma Partners, LLC, Chicago

• Free office food and drinks

• $700 a year towards upgrading at home office

• Game room with pinball, cards, darts, etc.

11. Wiley Education Services, Maitland, FL

• Free college tuition for colleagues and their spouses

• Free on-site fitness center

• Up to $5000 employee donation match

12. Omron Automation-Americas, Hoffman Estates

• Referral bonus up to $2

• Fitness center on-site

• Up to $500 employee donation match

13. LaSalle Network, Chicago

• Expense free staff trip for reaching goals

• Catered lunch and dry cleaning once a week

• Company wide games and challenges

14. IPMG, St. Charles

• Year end bonus of $1k

• Wellness plan earns up to $560 per year

• Fitness center available all day

15. EMKAY Inc., Itasca

• PTO volunteer hours

• Wellness program & biometric screening

• Stock performance shares

16. The Mx Group, Burr Ridge

• Tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year

• Party cart with seasonal treats & beverages

• Daily fitness challenges

17. Hanson Professional Services Inc., Springfield

• $1k bonus for employee referrals

• 12 week "biggest loser" competition

• $50 towards any activity

18. Proven IT, Tinley Park

• Health and wellness education

• Mexico trip for exceeding sales

• Monthly and quarterly bonuses

19. Redwood Logistics, Chicago

• Events throughout year

• Xbox, basketball, massage therapy, & meditation area

• Employee of the year wins free trip anywhere in the U.S.

20. Black Diamond Plumbing & Mechanical, Inc.. McHenry

• Annual Holiday Party & Family Appreciation Party w/ prizes

• Vitality Wellness Rewards Program

• Contests w/ prizes

21. Domino Amjet, Inc., Gurnee

• Holiday shutdown between Christmas & New Years

• Fun Fridays with ice-cream, popcorn, cookies

• Tuition reimbursement up to $5k a year

22. Corptax Inc., Deerfield

• Support group & survival kits during tax season

• Spontaneous gift cards given

• Catered lunches

23. Heyl Royster, Chicago

• Tuition reimbursement

• Appreciation day with breakfast & gifts

• Holiday celebrations & contests

24. Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC, Bloomingdale

• Working from home

• Opportunity to travel across country

• Annual bonus

25. OSG USA, Inc., Bensenville

• 6% match for 401k

• Employee use of company condo in Maui

• Tuition reimbursement up to 30k

