2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois - Medium Companies (100-499 employees)

-
1.Skender Construction LLC, Chicago
• Monday catered lunch & OG fruit/vegetables delivered weekly
• 100% medical premium
• Fun monthly events
-
2. ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., Downers Grove
• Four-week PTO sabbatical w/$5k for travel
• Full gym & basketball court
• On-site personal development & stress management class
-
3. University of Illinois Community Credit Union
• Above marketplace salaries
• Monthly events & contests
• Mentoring & emerging leaders program
-
4. Amobee, San Diego, CA
• Monthly commissions up to 100% base salary
• 100% paid health premium
• Birthday prize wheel which includes $1k prize
-
5. Assurance, Schaumburg
• Free Starbucks coffee & snacks
• Wellness program can earn up to $500 towards "wellness stuff"
• Daily games include Wii, ping pong, foosball, & more
-
6.Duke Realty Corp., Indianapolis, IN
• Free in-building health club
• Vitality wellness program with earned bonuses
• Flexible work schedule
-
7. Collaborative Solutions, Chicago
• Unlimited vacation
• Office Olympics
• 40 hours of volunteer PTO a year
-
8. CompTIA, Downers Grove
• $500 a year towards learning a foreign language
• Longevity bonuses every 5 years & performance bonus
• Surprise fun lunches throughout year
-
9. Porte Brown LLC, Elk Grove Village
• Vending machines are free & daily fruit
• Monthly team building events
• 100% premium covered for medical coverage
-
10. Sonoma Partners, LLC, Chicago
• Free office food and drinks
• $700 a year towards upgrading at home office
• Game room with pinball, cards, darts, etc.
-
11. Wiley Education Services, Maitland, FL
• Free college tuition for colleagues and their spouses
• Free on-site fitness center
• Up to $5000 employee donation match
-
12. Omron Automation-Americas, Hoffman Estates
• Referral bonus up to $2
• Fitness center on-site
• Up to $500 employee donation match
-
13. LaSalle Network, Chicago
• Expense free staff trip for reaching goals
• Catered lunch and dry cleaning once a week
• Company wide games and challenges
-
14. IPMG, St. Charles
• Year end bonus of $1k
• Wellness plan earns up to $560 per year
• Fitness center available all day
-
15. EMKAY Inc., Itasca
• PTO volunteer hours
• Wellness program & biometric screening
• Stock performance shares
-
16. The Mx Group, Burr Ridge
• Tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year
• Party cart with seasonal treats & beverages
• Daily fitness challenges
-
17. Hanson Professional Services Inc., Springfield
• $1k bonus for employee referrals
• 12 week "biggest loser" competition
• $50 towards any activity
-
18. Proven IT, Tinley Park
• Health and wellness education
• Mexico trip for exceeding sales
• Monthly and quarterly bonuses
-
19. Redwood Logistics, Chicago
• Events throughout year
• Xbox, basketball, massage therapy, & meditation area
• Employee of the year wins free trip anywhere in the U.S.
-
20. Black Diamond Plumbing & Mechanical, Inc.. McHenry
• Annual Holiday Party & Family Appreciation Party w/ prizes
• Vitality Wellness Rewards Program
• Contests w/ prizes
-
21. Domino Amjet, Inc., Gurnee
• Holiday shutdown between Christmas & New Years
• Fun Fridays with ice-cream, popcorn, cookies
• Tuition reimbursement up to $5k a year
-
22. Corptax Inc., Deerfield
• Support group & survival kits during tax season
• Spontaneous gift cards given
• Catered lunches
-
23. Heyl Royster, Chicago
• Tuition reimbursement
• Appreciation day with breakfast & gifts
• Holiday celebrations & contests
-
24. Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC, Bloomingdale
• Working from home
• Opportunity to travel across country
• Annual bonus
-
25. OSG USA, Inc., Bensenville
• 6% match for 401k
• Employee use of company condo in Maui
• Tuition reimbursement up to 30k