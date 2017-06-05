2017 Best Places to Work in Illinois - Medium Companies (100-499 employees)

-

• Monday catered lunch & OG fruit/vegetables delivered weekly

• 100% medical premium

• Fun monthly events

-

• Four-week PTO sabbatical w/$5k for travel

• Full gym & basketball court

• On-site personal development & stress management class

-

• Above marketplace salaries

• Monthly events & contests

• Mentoring & emerging leaders program

-

• Monthly commissions up to 100% base salary

• 100% paid health premium

• Birthday prize wheel which includes $1k prize

-

• Free Starbucks coffee & snacks

• Wellness program can earn up to $500 towards "wellness stuff"

• Daily games include Wii, ping pong, foosball, & more

-

• Free in-building health club

• Vitality wellness program with earned bonuses

• Flexible work schedule

-

• Unlimited vacation

• Office Olympics

• 40 hours of volunteer PTO a year

-

• $500 a year towards learning a foreign language

• Longevity bonuses every 5 years & performance bonus

• Surprise fun lunches throughout year

-

• Vending machines are free & daily fruit

• Monthly team building events

• 100% premium covered for medical coverage

-

• Free office food and drinks

• $700 a year towards upgrading at home office

• Game room with pinball, cards, darts, etc.

-

• Free college tuition for colleagues and their spouses

• Free on-site fitness center

• Up to $5000 employee donation match

-

• Referral bonus up to $2

• Fitness center on-site

• Up to $500 employee donation match

-

• Expense free staff trip for reaching goals

• Catered lunch and dry cleaning once a week

• Company wide games and challenges

-

• Year end bonus of $1k

• Wellness plan earns up to $560 per year

• Fitness center available all day

-

• PTO volunteer hours

• Wellness program & biometric screening

• Stock performance shares

-

• Tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year

• Party cart with seasonal treats & beverages

• Daily fitness challenges

-

• $1k bonus for employee referrals

• 12 week "biggest loser" competition

• $50 towards any activity

-

• Health and wellness education

• Mexico trip for exceeding sales

• Monthly and quarterly bonuses

-

• Events throughout year

• Xbox, basketball, massage therapy, & meditation area

• Employee of the year wins free trip anywhere in the U.S.

-

• Annual Holiday Party & Family Appreciation Party w/ prizes

• Vitality Wellness Rewards Program

• Contests w/ prizes

-

• Holiday shutdown between Christmas & New Years

• Fun Fridays with ice-cream, popcorn, cookies

• Tuition reimbursement up to $5k a year

-

• Support group & survival kits during tax season

• Spontaneous gift cards given

• Catered lunches

-

• Tuition reimbursement

• Appreciation day with breakfast & gifts

• Holiday celebrations & contests

-

• Working from home

• Opportunity to travel across country

• Annual bonus

-

• 6% match for 401k

• Employee use of company condo in Maui

• Tuition reimbursement up to 30k