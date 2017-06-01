Sikich nets Oracle 4-Star award

NAPERVILLE -Professional services firm Sikich LLP is a recipient of Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit's 4-Star Award at the SuiteWorld17 conference in Las Vegas.

NetSuite's extensive network of developers and partners is crucial to helping businesses realize the benefits of cloud computing, enabling them to increase productivity, reduce costs, and streamline operations.

Sikich's technology practice has a coast-to-coast presence and offers leading technology solutions in partnership with both NetSuite and Microsoft. Sikich has expertise in ERP implementations and provides customized support across industries, including discrete and process manufacturing and distribution.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by NetSuite for our continued growth and success delivering innovative technology solutions to clients across the country," said Mike Kean, a partner in the firm's technology practice. "This recognition is a testament to our employees' expertise and creativity as they address client needs and help them meet long-term business goals with advanced solutions."

Launched in 2002, the NetSuite Solution Provider Program is the industry's leading cloud channel partner program. Since its inception, NetSuite has been a leader in partner success, breaking new ground in building and executing on the leading model to make the channel successful. Sikich has a long history working alongside NetSuite to deliver a fully-integrated, end-to-end cloud ERP solution and help users maximize their investments.