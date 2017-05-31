Bridge to develop industrial faclity in Cicero

hello

Bridge Development Partners announced plans to develop Bridge Point 290, a 323,343 square-foot, state-of-the-art industrial facility in Cicero, on land they acquired in March.

The 18.5-acre site is located at 1531 S. 54th Ave., less than one mile from Interstate 290 (via Central Avenue or Laramie) and less than five miles from Interstate 55 (via Cicero Avenue or Central Avenue). Ogden Avenue, 2.5 miles to the south, provides easy access to Chicago's West Side and downtown areas. The site was formerly home to a General Electric manufacturing facility. George Maragos and Nicole Mentone of CBRE represented GE in the land sale.

"It's extremely rare to find such a large infill industrial site in proximity to the city of Chicago," said Steve Groetsema, principal and Chicago Market Officer at Chicago-based Bridge Development Partners. "With its central location and highway access, Bridge Point 290 will be very attractive to companies with distribution needs throughout the city and suburbs."

Bridge Point 290 is scheduled for completion in February 2018. The 323,343-square-foot distribution facility will feature 36-foot clear ceilings, 50 docks (expandable to 66), 77 trailer positions, parking for 273 cars, and an ESFR sprinkler system.

Premier Design + Build Group will act as General Contractor, and Cornerstone Architects as architect. George Maragos, Mitch Adams and Nicole Mentone of CBRE will represent Bridge in their leasing efforts for the building.