Feder: Sun-Times, Reader staffers oppose sale to tronc

Editorial employees of the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader aren't going along with the proposed sale of their company to tronc without a fight.

Staffers represented by the Chicago News Guild are seeking to block the takeover by the parent company of the rival Chicago Tribune -- or at least extend the deadline for other potential bidders to come forward.

Wednesday marks the close of a 15-day window to submit initial offers, according to an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division by Wrapports Holdings LLC, which owns the daily Sun-Times and alternative weekly Reader. The Antitrust Division said it would "closely monitor" the sale process.

In announcing its intention May 15 to buy Wrapports, tronc said it would operate the Sun-Times with a separate newsroom and "help it maintain its independent voice" if the deal goes though. But Guild officials said they are skeptical that the Sun-Times would remain a viable competitor to the Tribune. They also fear massive job losses at the Sun-Times and the Reader leading to the demise of both.

