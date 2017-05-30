Anixter names new president, COO

hello

GLENVIEW -- Anixter International announced William A. Galvin has been promoted to president and chief operating officer beginning July 1.

Galvin, 54, is currently executive vice president -- network and security solutions and has been with the company for 29 years. In his current role, Galvin has led a market-leading global business driving a significant expansion of the value-added supply chain services, and more recently, the strategic integration of the Tri-Ed Security Products acquisition.

Prior to this, he was executive vice president -- North America and EMEA, network and security solutions, preceded by positions of increasing responsibility across the sales and marketing organizations.

"Bill's outstanding track record at Anixter has demonstrated that he possesses the qualities and experience necessary to lead the larger organization to continued success," said CEO Robert J. Eck.

The Anixter board of directors also approved the promotion of William C. Geary II to replace Galvin as executive vice president -- network and security solutions. Geary, 47, is currently senior vice president -- international, network and security solutions, has been with Anixter for 22 years.