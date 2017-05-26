Breaking News Bar
 
Molex partners to sponsor IndyCar team

Business Wire

LISLE -- Molex, for the sixth straight season, is partnering with Mouser Electronics to sponsor a team in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series.

This year's race team, Dale Coyne Racing, is gearing up for the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

During the qualifying race May 20-21, driver Sébastien Bourdais suffered serious, but nonlife threatening injuries sustained in a wreck. Bourdais who is expected to make a full recovery, won the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 12, helping to bring his racing team closer to the championship title. Australian driver James Davison will take the wheel of the No. 18 race car at this weekend's Indianapolis 500.

Bourdais, a native of Le Mans, France, is the only IndyCar drive to win four consecutive championships (2004-2007, Champ Car) and has also competed in Formula One (2008-2009) for Toro Rosso.

"Along with fellow sponsor, Mouser Electronics, we are proud to continue to support Dale Coyne Racing's efforts throughout the 2017 IndyCar season and wish James Davison the best as he prepares for the Indianapolis 500."

said Fred Bell, vice president of global distribution, Molex.

