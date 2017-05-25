Tenneco supplies suspension technology for Peugeot SUV

Business Wire

LAKE FOREST -Tenneco Inc. announced its Multi-Tuned Valve suspension technology is featured on the new Peugeot 3008 SUV, which was named 2017 European Car of the Year during the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland earlier this year.

Tenneco's MTV valve technology offers improved damper performance and durability compared to conventional passive valve designs and enables the optimum balance between body control and driver comfort. This clamped-disc, full-displacement valve system is engineered to provide a wide range of shock absorber tuning options, excellent noise characteristics and performance benefits for every road environment.

"We are delighted to support the 2017 European Car of the Year and to continue Tenneco's long tradition of developing and supplying innovative ride control products that enhance vehicle performance and help deliver a superior driving experience," said Martin Hendricks, executive vice president and president, Ride Performance, Tenneco.

The Car of the Year is an international award, judged by a panel of senior automotive journalists across Europe. The award recognizes the most outstanding new car to go on sale in the 12 months preceding the annual Geneva Motor Show.