updated: 5/25/2017 8:57 AM

Power Solutions International names new CEO

Globe Newswire

WOOD DALE -- Power Solutions International has appointed John P. Miller as chief executive officer and president.

Miller's appointment was effective immediately upon the resignation of Raymond C. Anderson as interim chief executive officer.

Miller, 59, has more than 35 years of broad-based executive management experience in the manufacturing, distribution, and transportation industries in both public and private equity companies. From 2008 until 2016, he served in operational and financial management positions of increasing responsibility at Navistar International, a global manufacturer of commercial and military trucks, school buses, diesel engines, and provider of service parts for trucks and diesel engines, and most recently, from 2014 as senior vice president operations and corporate finance. Mr. Miller's prior positions at Navistar included vice president and general manager for specialty business as well as vice president and chief financial officer for engine and parts.

Prior to that, he served as chief financial officer of Laidlaw International, a provider of public transportation services; Chicago Metallic Corp., a global manufacturer of suspended ceiling and metal products; Fleetpride Inc., a distributor of heavy duty truck parts; and Peapod, an online grocery delivery company.

Miller received his Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from DePauw University.

In addition, board of director members Jay J. Hansen, Ellen R. Hoffing and Mary E. Vogt resigned effective May 31. They said their resignations were not the result of any disagreement on any matters relating to the company's operations, policies or practices but were due to other personal and professional obligations and commitments.

