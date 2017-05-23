Westin Chicago Northwest names general manager

hello

ITASCA -- The Westin Chicago Northwest announced Jeremy Schaeffer has been named the new general manager.

Schaeffer brings a fresh perspective to the recently renovated hotel. After graduating from Purdue University with a degree in hospitality management, Schaeffer started his career as a front desk agent in Indianapolis, Indiana. From then on he worked his way up through various departments at several hotels, gaining experience as he climbed, and was eventually promoted to a general manager position.

Schaeffer spent 12 years leading operational and sales teams in the O'Hare and downtown Chicago markets where his focus on profitability, guest service and employee engagement resulted in continuous advancement

The Westin Chicago Northwest recently completed a $14 million renovation that included enhanced guest rooms, restyled meeting spaces, a modernized lobby and three new dining concepts.

"We're thrilled with both the recent changes taking place here at The Westin and the appointment of Jeremy Schaeffer to General Manager," said Vineet Nayyar, Senior Vice President of Operations for GF Management. "We are confident in his knowledge of the hospitality industry and know he will bring a unique perspective to our already experienced team."