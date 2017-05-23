Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/23/2017 8:33 AM

Atkore International acquires Marco Cable Management

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Business WIrew

HARVEY - Atkore International Inc. said it has acquired Marco Cable Management, a U.K.-based designer and manufacturer of wire basket cable tray and PVC trunking.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

Marco Cable Management is located in Llangefni, Wales. Ian MacGregor, founder of Marco Cable Management, said the two companies have "similar cultures and dedicated employees focused on quality, delivery and innovation creates a strong value proposition for all of our customers."

Atkore International President-Mechanical Products and Solutions Mike Schulte, added the acquisition "expands our electrical raceway presence in the U.K. and Europe."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account