Atkore International acquires Marco Cable Management

hello

Business WIrew

HARVEY - Atkore International Inc. said it has acquired Marco Cable Management, a U.K.-based designer and manufacturer of wire basket cable tray and PVC trunking.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

Marco Cable Management is located in Llangefni, Wales. Ian MacGregor, founder of Marco Cable Management, said the two companies have "similar cultures and dedicated employees focused on quality, delivery and innovation creates a strong value proposition for all of our customers."

Atkore International President-Mechanical Products and Solutions Mike Schulte, added the acquisition "expands our electrical raceway presence in the U.K. and Europe."