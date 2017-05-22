Byline Bancorp plans to go public

hello

CHICAGO -- Byline Bancorp said t plans to pursue an initial public offering of its common stock in 2017, subject to satisfactory market conditions.

A registration statement relating to the common stock to be sold in the proposed initial public offering is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not been filed or become effective.

The Chicago-based bank has more than 65 branches in the city and suburbs, and has approximately $2.5 billion in assets. The bank provides retail and business banking, commercial mortgages, and several banking products and services to consumer and business customers.