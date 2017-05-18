Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/18/2017 8:50 AM

Meet Chicago Northwest wins Best CVB in Chicagoland

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

SCHAUMBURG -Meet Chicago Northwest has been named the Best Convention & Visitors Bureau in Chicagoland by the readers of Illinois Meetings and Events magazine.

Each year, the magazine asks its readership to vote for the best venues, hotels, conference centers, attractions and convention and visitors bureaus in the meetings and events industry in Illinois.

"This achievement signifies the prominence of the tourism and meeting industry and the devotion of all partners of Meet Chicago Northwest." said Andy-John Kalkounos, chairman of Meet Chicago Northwest and owner of Chicago Prime Restaurants. "This award recognizes the contributions of Dave Parulo and his staff who work tirelessly to enhance the industry's impact on the region and the state of Illinois."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account