Meet Chicago Northwest wins Best CVB in Chicagoland

hello

SCHAUMBURG -Meet Chicago Northwest has been named the Best Convention & Visitors Bureau in Chicagoland by the readers of Illinois Meetings and Events magazine.

Each year, the magazine asks its readership to vote for the best venues, hotels, conference centers, attractions and convention and visitors bureaus in the meetings and events industry in Illinois.

"This achievement signifies the prominence of the tourism and meeting industry and the devotion of all partners of Meet Chicago Northwest." said Andy-John Kalkounos, chairman of Meet Chicago Northwest and owner of Chicago Prime Restaurants. "This award recognizes the contributions of Dave Parulo and his staff who work tirelessly to enhance the industry's impact on the region and the state of Illinois."