M. Holland opens new terminal in Mexico

Business Wire

NORTHBROOK -- M. Holland Company, a distributor of thermoplastic resins, opened a new break-bulk terminal in Tultitlán, Mexico, near Mexico City. Located in a secure industrial park, the facility features 80,000-square-feet of modern warehousing space, a separate break-bulk and processing building containing packaging and pulverizing equipment, and newly built headquarters offices for the company's Latin American operations.

"We consolidated two separate facilities in the Mexico City area into one, highly efficient and perfectly located operation with ample room for our projected growth," said Xavier Lebrija, director general of M. Holland Latino America. "In the process, we tripled our resin pulverizing capacity and doubled our bagging capacity."

The facility can unload two railcars at a time indoors and accommodate up to a dozen railcars on a secure rail spur within the industrial park, with significant additional track storage in an adjacent rail yard with daily switching. Its three pulverizing lines have combined annual capacity of about 12 million pounds. It features two bagging lines, including a new high-speed "form, fill, and seal" (FFS) line, with combined capacity to bag up to six railcars per day.