Jewel agrees to purchase 19 Strack & Van Til stores

Itasca-based Jewel Foods Stores said Monday it agreed to acquire 19 Strack & Van Til stores in Indiana and other assets from its bankrupt parent company, Central Grocers.

Jewel-Osco said in a statement it will be a "stalking horse bidder" in a court-supervised sale. That means Jewel-Osco was the initial bidder that Central Grocers chose to negotiate with before the auction of assets. The auction is expected to start on June 2, assuming bankruptcy court approves the bidding procedures.

"Our two companies share a rich history of serving customers in the Midwest as well as core beliefs in working hard to serve customers and deliver value every day on the finest quality fresh foods and local products," Doug Cygan, Jewel-Osco division president, said in a statement. A Jewel spokeswoman declined further comment.

Joliet-based Central Grocers filed for bankruptcy last week. Stores included in the agreement are in Highland, Valparaiso, Munster, Crown Point, Saint John, Lowell, Schererville, Chesterton, Cedar Lake, Rensselaer, Hobart, Whiting, Hammond, East Chicago and Portage.

Jewel-Osco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, operates 186 stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. The acquisition, if completed, would expand the Jewel-Osco footprint further into Indiana where it currently operates four stores.

Jewel-Osco does not expect to close any store locations as a result of the transaction, pending the outcome of the court-supervised sale process and customary regulatory approvals.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Federal Trade Commission.