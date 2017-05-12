Breaking News Bar
 
AT&T demos new technology in Arlington Heights

  • Lead Product Manager Richard Spohnholz demonstrates the many functions of the connected car outside the AT&T store in Arlington Heights.

  • AT&T is demonstrating the many functions of the connected car outside its store in Arlington Heights this weekend.

Daily Herald Report

A Chevrolet owner with an in-vehicle OnStar 4 gigabyte LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and AT&T Wireless account can add unlimited data to their vehicle at any of the nearly 5,000 AT&T retail stores in the U.S., by visiting att.com/connectedcar or by logging into their MYATT account.

The offer started Friday and a car is available at the Arlington Heights store for demonstrations this weekend. For $20 a month, the unlimited data plan allows Chevrolet owners to utilize the full potential of their OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot and access all of their content and enjoy endless entertainment on the go without worrying about paying overages. After 22 gigabytes of data usage, AT&T may slow speeds.

Chevrolet became the first mass-market automaker to offer a 4 gigabyte LTE unlimited data plan for all customers in early March. Since then, Chevrolet data usage has increased as owners have come to appreciate the ability to stream video on a tablet, send email on a laptop or play online using a gaming console in their vehicles.

