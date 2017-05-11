Aquascape gets Healthiest Company in America award

ST. CHARLES -- Aquascape Inc has been recognized as one of the Healthiest Companies in America by Interactive Health, a national leader known for its personalized wellness solutions.

Aquascape is one of 156 companies across the country being recognized for helping employees make significant and sometimes lifesaving changes to improve their health.

It is the second year Aquascape has won the award.

With the help of strategic and flexible wellness initiatives, the Healthiest Companies in America recipients have accomplished tremendous success, achieving participation rates in excess of 70 percent and a low-risk health score for their total population, based on rigorous and clinically sound health evaluations.

Aquascape participants in Interactive Health's wellness program receive a thorough health evaluation to identify risk and learn about their health status. Through a combination of rapid outreach, connection to personal physicians and tailored resources, a personalized course of action is delivered to the participant resulting in improved or maintained health. In addition, Aquascape provides numerous options for employees to improve fitness including an on-site fitness facility, access to personal training services, a spa area, and more.