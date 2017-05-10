Forbes ranks Baxter among best employers

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International has been named by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Large Employers in 2017.

It marks the third consecutive year that Baxter has been named to the list.

The Forbes ranking is the latest public recognition of the Baxter workplace. Baxter was recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for 2017, ranked as one of the Top 100 companies on the inaugural Thomson Reuters Diversity and Inclusion Index in 2016, and honored by Equal Opportunity Publications as a Top 50 Employer of Women Engineers, by Nikkei Woman as one of Japan's Top 100 companies providing workplace opportunities for women, and by Professional Women's Magazine as a "Best of the Best." Baxter has also been featured by Corporate Responsibility magazine as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens and named for 17 consecutive years to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as a responsible and sustainable business.

"Baxter is committed to providing an engaging, rewarding work experience that reflects the passion our employees bring to our mission of saving and sustaining lives," said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. "It is gratifying to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's best employers, particularly as this honor is based directly on employee feedback. We will continue to foster an inclusive culture where our employees are encouraged to learn, grow and innovate while making a meaningful difference for millions of people around the world."

The America's Best Employers list ranks the top 500 employers across 25 different industries. To compile the list, Forbes conducted an independent and anonymous online survey of nearly 30,000 workers at companies with more than 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations.

Willingness to recommend one's own employer was considered to be the most important dimension of the survey's assessment, with a secondary dimension related to identification of other companies they would or would not recommend in sectors or industries outside of their own.