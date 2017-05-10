Author steps up to the plate, writes about Cubs & business

Barrington resident Russ Riendeau is the author of "The Big Swing," a book that connects baseball and business. Courtesy of Russ Riendeau

While Russ Riendeau nervously watched game seven of the World Series, he sat at the kitchen table and told his wife that if the Cubs won, he would write a book and if they lost, "it won't matter."

The Barrington resident recently released "The Big Swing," a book that involves baseball and business.

"What the Chicago Cubs are teaching business leaders about capitalism, commitment and culture," is the subtitle and sums up the idea behind the book available on Amazon Kindle. It features about 70 short vignettes, scattered with humor, addressing an array of topics including goal-setting, leadership, sales and marketing, accountability, time management, health & wellness, sleep management, game plans and practice routines. All of these are needed to transform a sports franchise and an organization, said Riendeau, an executive search professional and behavioral psychologist.

Riendeau has written 10 other books on leadership and sales effectiveness. In his most recent release, which is $3.99 on Kindle, he uses quirky stories, checklists and action plans along with creative storytelling to connect sports and business competition.

Pat Hughes, the voice of the Chicago Cubs, wrote the forward for the new book.

Riendeau currently serves as partner at Jobplex Inc., a global retained search firm, and is based out of the company's Chicago headquarters. Bringing more than 29 years of executive search experience to Jobplex, Riendeau said he has worked on more than 6,000 search assignments and hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, as well as emerging private and private equity-backed firms.

Early in his career, Riendeau spent many years in construction management with one of the largest homebuilders in Illinois. Afterward, he went on to become a partner in a sales recruitment company for 14 years, The East Wing Group Inc. Jobplex acquired his practice in 2014.

Riendeau, 59, grew up in Rolling Meadows and says his parents taught him the importance of commitment. Once you say you're going to do something, you have to follow through, he says.

The avid Cubs fan admits he's an optimist and when asked if the team can repeat, of course his answer is yes. "I feel the Cubs have a chance to do it again," he said. "If Madden can keep them loose from the pressure of a repeat, then it looks good."

Three peat

St. Charles-based Impact Communications Inc., announced it has been awarded certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council for the third time.

Impact, an award-winning health care strategy, communications, business and leadership development firm, was founded by Michelle Rathman in 1989.

"This certification validates that our business is 100 percent owned, controlled, operated and managed by women," says Rathman. "WBENC's world-class certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and other entities. We are delighted to achieve this important certification."

Impact has been guiding hospitals through transition, crisis, growth and modernization and helping small rural and critical access hospitals forge strategic alliances with larger health entities to help them remain viable for more than 20 years.

Tiesta Tea stays hot

​Tiesta Tea, a loose leaf tea company, moved into a new 23,000-square-foot warehouse in Elk Grove Village. This new space is five times the size of the previous Rosemont facility, and is a crucial expansion in order to satisfy demand from national customers including Target, Costco and Amazon, according to the company.

Tiesta Tea's new facility features a state-of-the-art tea lab modeled after a top notch German facility used by generations of expert tea blenders.

Since moving into the space, Tiesta Tea has already received non-GMO project certification for 22 products, with the rest of their 45 blend lineup to follow within the next two months.

This new addition to Elk Grove Village has also brought 20 new jobs to the community.

Another senior living project

Naperville-based Ryan Companies US Inc. recently started construction of Clarendale at Indian Lake, a $48.5 million, 189-residence senior living community in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

According to Ryan Companies, the development of Clarendale at Indian Lake on an 11-acre parcel, will create nearly 500 construction jobs and approximately 85 permanent staff positions when it is fully operational.

The 189-residence Clarendale at Indian Lake community will offer three lifestyle neighborhoods comprised of 115 independent living residences, 38 assisted living residences and 36 memory care residences all under one roof.

There are three other Clarendale projects in varying stages of development and operation. Clarendale of Mokena, a 156-residence development in Mokena, Illinois, opened in the fall of 2015. Clarendale of Algonquin, a 186-residence community in Algonquin opened in fall 2016.

Clarendale of Schererville, a 177-residence development in Schererville, Indiana, is currently under construction and slated for a May 2017 opening.

Ryan Companies has developed, designed, built and provided capital management to over 3.3 million square feet representing 26 senior living communities in the past 10 years.

That work has included age-in-place communities with independent living, assisted living and memory care options; large-scale, hospitality-oriented communities; affordable senior rental; and small-scale senior housing.