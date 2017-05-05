Crate and Barrel names Montgomery CEO

Crate and Barrel has names Neela Montgomery as its new CEO

NORTHBROOK - Global home furnishings retailer Crate and Barrel appointed Neela Montgomery as Chief Executive Officer. The former Executive Board Member for Multi-Channel Retail of Crate and Barrel's shareholder, Hamburg-based Otto Group, will assume the role effective August 1, 2017.

The 42-year-old Briton joined the Otto Group in 2014 and has very successfully led the Otto Group's multi-channel retail strategy. Serving on multiple boards for Otto Group companies, the chairwoman has guided the outstanding development of the companies she has served, including most notably Crate and Barrel.

"Crate and Barrel is a strong brand, a great company and a team of wonderful people," Montgomery said. "I am looking forward to developing the company further by taking over not only strategic, but now also operational responsibility."

Before joining the Otto Group, Montgomery spent twelve years at Tesco Plc, the world's third-largest retailer, where she held a variety of leadership roles internationally including chief merchant for Tesco Malaysia, U.K. e-commerce director and U.K. general merchandise director on the U.K. board of Tesco.

Montgomery started her career in strategy and marketing consulting both in the U.S. and U.K. She holds a bachelor's degree from Oxford University and an MBA from INSEAD, having studied in France and Singapore.

"I respect Neela Montgomery's decision to lead a company under her responsibility," said Dr. Michael Otto, chairman of the Otto Group supervisory board. "Though we will miss her strategic and creative force on the Group Executive Board, Crate and Barrel gains a passionate global leader."