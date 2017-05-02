Principle breaks ground on Bolingbrook building expansion

hello

Officials from Principle Construction Corp., Bay State Milling Corp., V3 Companies and Arete Design Studio join in the groundbreaking of an addition to Bay State Milling's Bolingbrook facility at 279 Beaudin Blvd.

BOLINGBROOK -- Principle Construction Corp. recently broke ground on an 18,250 square foot addition to the manufacturing facilities of Bay State Milling Company at 279 Beaudin Blvd. in Bolingbrook.

The new addition will have a 32-foot clear height and will include three new dock positions and six future dock positions. Principle will also install a make up air unit, a secondary 1,600-amp electrical service, R-30 roof material, Ballasted EPDM, 6-inch welded wire fabric floor slab, new fluorescent high bay warehouse lights and men's and women's restrooms in the addition.

Rosemont-based Principle completed the original 80,500 square foot building in 2008, when the company was known as TJ Harkins. Bay State Milling provides food ingredients, primarily grain and plant-based products.

"Working with a repeat client brings great sense of pride to us." said Principle Co-owner James A. Brucato.

Principle's Michael Long will serve as the project executive on the project along with Principle's Darrin Dehmlow who will serve as project manager and Jack Grooms and on-site Superintendent. Arête Design Studio is providing design services and V3 as Civil Engineer.

"The expansion will allow us to significantly increase our manufacturing capacity for plant-based ingredients, while also adding new capabilities such as rice milling and segregated gluten free milling and blending", stated David Sachs, Vice President and General Manager of the company's Specialty Milling business.